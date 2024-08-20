Heavy rain to hit South Bengal on Wed, says MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy rainfall in some of the South Bengal districts on Wednesday.

Kolkata and some adjoining districts witnessed rainfall with lower intensity on Tuesday. The downpour, however, will continue in some South Bengal districts, including Murshidabad, East and West Burdwan, Nadia and Bankura. Several districts in South Bengal received rainfall on Tuesday.

The districts like Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum may receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday while North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Nadia may receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday as well, MeT office said. The weather system is expected to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area and move in a west-northwestward direction. Kolkata had a 20 per cent seasonal rain deficit; it has had surplus rainfall in the month of August so far.

The city has received 253 mm of rainfall between August 1 and 19 while it was supposed to have 200 mm of rainfall in this month.

The MeT office in Alipore on Monday predicted heavy rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal in the next 48 hours as a low-pressure area and an active monsoon over the state.