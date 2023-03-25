Heavy rain to hit several dists: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in various South Bengal districts on Sunday. Rainfall will intensify on Monday and Tuesday.



More than eight districts in South Bengal, including North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram will receive isolated scattered rainfall from Sunday, the MeT said.

There will be heavy rainfall in these districts on Monday and Tuesday.

There is a possibility of rain in various parts of South Bengal on Wednesday as well.

The situation will improve from Thursday.

Districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri will also witness thundershowers and lightning in the next couple of days.

MeT office said that an isolated to scattered rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning along with gusty winds are likely to hit Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha between March 25 and 27; over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and

Sikkim on March 25 and 26, and over Jharkhand on March 26 and 27.