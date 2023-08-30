Heavy rain predicted in South Bengal districts

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted thunderstorms in several South Bengal districts. People in the city and other South Bengal districts have been witnessing hot and humid weather for the past few days.

The MeT office said that there will be light to moderate rainfall in five districts of North Bengal. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar will receive moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours. It will stop raining in North Bengal from Saturday.

The districts like Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur will witness humidity-related discomfort.

A low pressure is situated over Madhya Pradesh. In South Bengal, Birbhum, Murshidabad and West Burdwan will receive thunderstorms and lightning in the next 24 hours. There may be light rainfall in North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas. The coastal districts will receive moderate rainfall till Friday. Kolkata on Wednesday registered lowest temperature at 27.6 degree Celsius while the highest temperature was registered at 34.4 degree Celsius.

The city on Sunday night registered the warmest day in the month of August in the last 12 years. The MeT office in Alipore registered the lowest temperature at 29.3 on Sunday night which was the hottest night in August after 2011 as the weather experts have pointed out.