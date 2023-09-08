Heavy rain predicted for South Bengal dists

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted heavy rainfall in three South Bengal districts — Jhargram, Bankura and West Midnapore as a fresh low pressure has formed over Bay of Bengal. Kolkata and other South Bengal districts will receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours.



According to the MeT office prediction, the situation will improve in South Bengal from Thursday. There will be scattered rainfall in several districts in South Bengal on Wednesday.

The sky may remain partially cloudy in the city on Wednesday. Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at 26.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday while the highest was recorded at 30.6 degree Celsius on Monday. The city and several South Bengal districts received rainfall on Tuesday.