Heavy rain on Dashami, brief dry spells through Puja: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that some amount of rain will occur every day till Dashami, next Thursday. A strong weather system is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal on Ashtami/Navami. As a result, it could trigger heavy rain, with a possibility of 20 mm to 30 mm of rain in an hour during intense spells. The only silver lining for the Puja hoppers is that there will be a few spells of rainfall in the city and adjoining areas between Sasthi and Ashtami.

According to the weather office prediction, there will just be one or two spells of rain followed by sunny phases till Ashtami. The rain is likely to increase from Nabami and Dashami. The current low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal will only have limited impact on coastal areas. Another system that is expected to develop around Ashtami/Navami is likely to hit Bengal directly, causing heavy rain — 20 mm to 30 mm per hour — on Dashami in Kolkata and adjoining South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, Jhargram, East and West Midnapore.

Alipore MeT office earlier this week had predicted that rain might play spoilsport and dampen the spirit of the puja revelers during Durga Puja due to the formation of low-pressure in Bay-of-Bengal. According to the weather experts, the month of September may witness above-normal rainfall. The MeT office had also stated that the last two weeks of the month might receive more than average rainfall.

