Heavy rain: Metro deploys additional staff, vehicles at various stations

Kolkata: In case of heavy downpour, additional staff and vehicles have been kept ready by Metro Railway at Belgachia, Park Street and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations in order to take suitable actions for ensuring smooth traffic in Blue Line.



In the underground section, sump cleaning is being done regularly to ensure zero accumulation of rain water, and the central drain is also being kept clean inside the tunnel so that water flows out smoothly. On the viaduct or surface section, proper cleaning of drains are being undertaken by the Metro authorities to discharge rainwater in case of heavy downpour. According to officials, special care is being taken for maintenance of old pipes and if necessary these pipes are being replaced with new ones in this viaduct section.

In spite of that, if excess water gets accumulated in any station, automatic pumps have been kept ready to flush that water out to ensure safety of Metro commuters. The Metro officials have instructed the concerned staff to trim the branches of trees around the viaduct if train movement is found to be obstructed.

For proper maintenance of signalling and telecom assets, special care has been taken too in this monsoon. Metro officials are remaining alert to identify any vulnerable points and ensure proper earthing of all electrical and signalling equipment.

In case of thunderstorms, proper protection of signalling and power supply instruments against lightning are also being ensured. To avoid any failure during rain, track circuit parameters of relay pickup are regularly being checked in order to ensure safety and smooth movement of Metro rakes.