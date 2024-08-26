Heavy rain likely in South Bengal on Tuesday: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Monday predicted that heavy rainfall may occur in five South Bengal districts on Tuesday. The districts are Bankura, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia.



The MeT office said that Kolkata and some other South Bengal districts may also receive a few spells of thunderstorms. The fishermen in the coastal districts have been asked not to venture into the sea as it may remain turbulent, the MeT office added. The North Bengal districts like Jalpaiguri, Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur may also witness thundershower in the next 24 hours.

Kolkata received few spells of light rainfall on Monday while its adjoining districts — North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas — also witnessed scattered rainfall. The city on Monday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 25.5 degree Celsius while the highest temperature of the day remained at 28.8 degree Celsius.

Incidentally, the MeT office on Saturday warned of very heavy rainfall till August 26 in several South Bengal districts, owing to a cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal and a vigorous monsoon. The cyclonic circulation later intensified into a low-pressure area over the region by Monday. Few spells of heavy rainfall hit Kolkata on Saturday afternoon leading to waterlogging in several areas in the central and north Kolkata, including the arterial Central Avenue. City’s Mayor Firhad Hakim acted promptly and supervised the situation from the KMC control room on Saturday. He had examined the CCTV footage from across the city and gave necessary directions to the KMC officials.

The sky remained overcast in several South Bengal districts. Showers on most of the days for the last twenty days however failed to make up for the deficit rainfall in Kolkata. The city continues to be deficit in seasonal rainfall despite having several rainy days. Kolkata did not receive adequate rainfall in July.