‘Heavy rain in sub-Himalayan districts of Bengal till Friday’

Kolkata: The IMD on Wednesday forecast heavy to very heavy rain in the sub-Himalayan districts of Bengal till Friday morning, owing to strong moisture incursion and an active monsoon trough.

Several places in North Bengal, including Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri received heavy rainfall since Tuesday morning, it said.

A low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts by Friday, but will not have any direct impact on Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Friday morning, it said. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places in South Bengal till Friday morning, the bulletin said.

The IMD said Alipurduar received the maximum rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday at 210 mm, while Cooch Behar recorded 105-mm precipitation during the same period.

Other places that received considerable amount of rain include Bagdogra (83 mm), Jalpaiguri (72 mm) and Raiganj (91 mm), it added.