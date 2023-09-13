Heavy rain in next 48 hrs, yellow alert issued for South Bengal

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted rainfall in several South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours with a yellow alert being issued for South Bengal. There may be thunderstorms in several parts of South Bengal.

A fresh low pressure has formed over Bay-of-Bengal. The districts like Howrah, Kolkata, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas and Hooghly will receive scattered rainfall accompanied by lightning.

“The low pressure will turn into a depression and it will move towards Odisha after gaining some strength. It will enter the mainland through South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh. Mercury will drop by 4 degrees Celsius in the next two days as there will be prolonged rainfall in South Bengal,” a weather official said.

There may be light to moderate rainfall in Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Murshidabad and Nadia. It may continue to rain till Sunday, the MeT office said. There is a prediction of thunderstorms in North Bengal districts as well. The districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipuduar will receive moderate rainfall. There may be a change in the weather system from Monday next week.

A monsoon axis that is situated here moved towards the North from Gangetic West Bengal. The Alipore weather office predicted that mercury would go up from next week. Scattered rainfall lashed some parts of South Bengal on Wednesday as well.