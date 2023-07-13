Heavy rain, flash floods ravage Alipurduar: 1 dead, 1 missing

Incessant rains from 11 pm on Wednesday in the district coupled with heavy rains in Bhutan resulted in the inundation of large parts of Madarihat-Birpara, Kalchini blocks in Alipurduar from Thursday morning.

A fifty-meter stretch of the Asian Highway no. 48 connecting Bhutan was washed away near Jaigaon Bibarey by the waters of Gobar Jyoti Spring on Thursday morning. The Indian Army and Air Force were requisitioned to carry out rescue operations. A person is also reported dead and one is missing.

On Thursday morning, a person named Saidul Mistiri (45) drowned in the Torsa River at Jharnabasti. Search operations continued throughout the day but there was no trace of the person. The labourer’s quarters of Mechpara tea garden in Kalchini were swept away by the overflowing Pana River. Hectares of land of Mechpara tea garden was washed away. Police, fire brigade and disaster management department personnel, led by Kalchini BDO Prashant Burman, rushed to rescue the flood victims.

However, as the situation began spiralling out of control, the district administration of Alipurduar sought assistance from Hasimara Air Force Base and Binnaguri Army cantonment. Air Force and Army soldiers risked their lives to reach the waterlogged area of the upper line of Mechpara tea garden, using thick ropes to navigate the river’s strong current. Air Force helicopters were deployed to monitor the rescue operations in the flood-affected area of Mechpara tea garden.

Troops of the Kripan Division of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army, sprung into action and worked continuously in heavy rains to create a temporary crossing over the flooded area to facilitate the rescue work.

About 78 villagers, including 24 children, were evacuated by 4 pm. A search operation was conducted in the village and 6 villagers including 2 children were evacuated from a house in the remotest area.

Flash floods suddenly struck around 7 am along Bangri River, which flows through the Jamtala area of Madarihat block. Ruhinath Onrao (65 years), who was working at a stone quarry lost his life due to the sudden flood. His body was later recovered five kilometres away.

The Anganwadi Center no. 434 on the middle line of Hantapara tea garden in Madarihat was washed away by flash flood of the Bangri River.

Around 9 am, a large number of trees were uprooted by the swelling Holong River.

As a result, the river’s course was blocked, and it began to overflow into the government tourist lodge adjacent to Jaldapara National Park. Several towns in Madarihat also experienced flooding.

At around 5 pm, Guabarnagar, in Falakata block was inundated by the waters of the Dudua River. The administration launched boats in several wards of Alipurduar town on Thursday morning to assist in rescue operations.

District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena stated: “Several areas of Kalchini and Madarihat blocks have been affected by flash floods from the hilly rivers. However, with the efforts of the district administration, police, fire brigade, Army personnel and Air Force, the situation has been brought under control. We are keeping a strict tab on the situation as it may worsen if the continuous rain in Bhutan does not subside.”