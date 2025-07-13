Heavy rain expected in South Bengal

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has forecast heavy rainfall across parts of Bengal early next week. Six south Bengal districts, including Purulia, Bankura, East and West Midnapore, and South 24-Parganas, are set to receive heavy showers on Monday, while East Burdwan, Birbhum, Nadia, and Murshidabad may face similar conditions on Tuesday. A yellow alert has been issued for coastal and western districts. North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar may receive rainfall between July 14 and 17. Kolkata has seen intermittent rain since early July and is expected to receive normal rainfall through the rest of the month.