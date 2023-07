Heavy rain: At least 18 trains cancelled

Kolkata: At least eighteen trains were cancelled and few were diverted on Monday due to heavy rainfall in various sections under Northern Railway leading to water logging.



According to Eastern Railway, due to heavy rainfall in Sirhind-Nangal Dam, Chandigarh-Sanahwal and Saharanpur-Ambala Cantt section over Northern Railway, the trains have been cancelled on Monday.

The eighteen cancelled trains includes Haridwar-Shri Ganganagar Intercity Express, Howrah-Amritsar Jan Shatabdi Express, Saharanpur-Nangal Dam Memu Express Special, Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Jammu Tawi Express, Amritsar-Howrah Mail and Sealdah-Jammu Tawi Humsafar Express, amongst others.

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express, Jammu Tawi-Howrah Himgiri Express and Amritsar-Jaynagar Saryu Yamuna Express will be diverted via Ambala Cantt-Panipat-Delhi-Moradabad. Kolkata-Jammu Tawi Express will be diverted via Moradabad-Ghaziabad-Delhi-Panipat-Ambala Cantt.

Several parts of North India, including the national capital, experienced heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday morning. The downpour led to waterlogging and resulted in congestion.