Heavy rain alert for North Bengal as remnants of ‘Montha’ weaken

Darjeeling: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of North Bengal as the remnants of severe cyclonic storm Montha move northward over central India. It has issued a ‘Red’ heavy rainfall for the Darjeeling district on Friday.

The depression over south Chhattisgarh weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area early Thursday and lay over east Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh. The system, extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, is likely to move north towards East Madhya Pradesh and North Chhattisgarh and further weaken in the next 24 hours.

This comes on the heels of extensive damage caused by incessant rainfall on October 4 and October 5 triggering flash floods and landslides. The deluge left 21 dead in the Hills with many injured. The trail of destruction included huge damage to property also.

For North Bengal, the IMD had predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places, with heavy rain (7-11 cm) likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and North Dinajpur on Thursday. A ‘Yellow’ warning was issued for the Hills for Thursday. The day saw overcast skies with steady drizzle in Darjeeling throughout the day.

On Friday, rainfall is expected to intensify, with heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, and extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) in parts of Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling. A Red rainfall warning has been issued for these areas. Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda may also receive heavy showers. The IMD has issued Orange rainfall warnings for Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur. The IMD has cautioned of possible waterlogging, landslides in the hills and rising river levels in Teesta, Torsa, Raidak and Jaldhaka. Damage to kutcha houses, roads, and standing crops is also possible. Residents have been advised to avoid flood and landslide-prone areas and regulate travel in vulnerable zones.

Rainfall is expected to subside gradually from November 1, with dry weather likely from November 3 onward.

“’Red warning’ for tomorrow has been issued for Darjeeling District. All are requested to stay in safe places, be alert and contact District/Sub-Division/Block Administration for any assistance,” posted the Darjeeling District Magistrate on social media.

“We are prepared for any eventuality. All quick response teams are on standby. Warnings have been issued, miking is being done, warning people staying near river banks to move to safer places in case of heavy rains and if the water level rises,” informed Richard Lepcha, Sub Divisional Officer, Darjeeling. During the October 4 deluge, most of the Hill rivers were worst affected with houses, homestays washed away by flash floods.

Mirik sub-division in the Darjeeling district was the worst affected in the October 4 deluge with 11 deaths. The Red warning for Friday has sparked tension in the region with fear of a rerun.

“It is crucial for all of us to remain alert and cautious to prevent any further incidents. Those living in landslide-prone houses or villages are advised to move to nearby schools, community halls, or other safe shelters. If that is not possible, you may directly reach the Soureni Public Relief Centre,” stated Arun Sigchi, Executive Sabhasad from Mirik, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).