Heavy police deployment in Malda to curb tension

Malda: A large police contingent has been deployed in Mothabari, Malda to maintain law and order after violent clashes erupted on Thursday over a procession two days ago. The unrest, which stemmed from disagreements over the bursting of firecrackers during the rally, escalated into confrontations between two groups, resulting in multiple flashpoints. The Calcutta High Court has sought a report from the DM and SP of Malda on the matter on Friday while hearing a petition filed by Kaustav Bagchi, a BJP leader and senior counsel, seeking court’s intervention in the matter.

The situation turned volatile when agitated protesters staged a road blockade. The demonstration quickly spiraled out of control, with miscreants vandalising shops, vehicles — including police cars — and throwing bricks at law enforcement officers. In an attempt to disperse the unruly crowd, police resorted to baton charges. However, as tensions continued to rise, authorities had to use tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. Malda Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Kumar Yadav rushed to the scene to assess the situation. Speaking to the media, he said: “A group of people blocked the road in protest against an incident that took place two days ago. Several vehicles, including police cars, were damaged in the violence. We had to use tear gas to control the situation. Eight police personnel were injured and 34 individuals have been arrested so far. Six cases have been registered and we are assessing the losses.”

Malda District Police has set up 25 police pickets and 7 mobile patrol units across sensitive areas to ensure law and order. Additional specialised forces have been mobilised to strengthen district forces, though no CAPF has been deployed. An attempt to block National Highway 34 at Bandhapukur under English Bazar Police Station was also made as a mark of protest.

However, security forces intervened swiftly and lifted the blockade forcefully. To prevent further unrest, senior police officials have been patrolling the affected areas. Authorities have urged both communities to maintain peace and avoid provocative actions that could inflame tensions.

The administration has also issued a stern warning against the spread of misinformation and rumors, particularly on social media. Officials have made it clear that anyone found inciting violence through provocative posts or rumours will face strict legal consequences.

Although the situation showed signs of improvement by Thursday night, an undercurrent of tension remains. The police continue to maintain a strong presence, closely monitoring developments to ensure peace is restored and no fresh disturbances occur.