Heatwave: Tourists ditch Dooars for the Hills of N Bengal & Sikkim

Continuing heatwave condition has emerged as a major cause of concern for the Tourism industry in Dooars. As mercury continues to soar, tourists are giving Dooars a miss and instead heading for the Hills of North Bengal and Sikkim.

Records from the weather department show that in previous years, despite the rise in temperature during April, sudden storms (Nor’westers) would occur in the afternoon, causing a drop in temperature. However, this year there is no indication of rain or storms, and the temperature has remained above 35 degrees Celsius for days altogether. The intense heat is affecting the Tourism industry in Dooars.

Biswajit Saha, the Assistant Secretary of the Alipurduar District Tourism Association, said: “In the Dooars region, we have three tourist seasons - October during Durga Puja, December during Christmas vacation, and the biggest and highest revenue-generating season from March to May. This season is the longest season for the tourism industry in this region.” After the Board exams finish, people usually travel from the hot plains, mainly South Bengal to places with pleasant weather. That’s why during this season, resorts and lodges are usually booked to capacity in Jaldapara, Chilapata, and Buxa in the Dooars region. “However, this year, we are facing an extreme hot weather. Due to this, tourists are not willing to visit this region, and most hotels and lodges are empty, leading to significant financial losses for the industry,” added Saha.

Alok Chakraborty, one of the tour operator from Jalpaiguri, stated: “In previous years during this season, most hotels and resorts were fully booked in the Dooars region, but this year, due to the extreme heat, most tourists have moved towards the hills of Darjeeling and Sikkim. In the hills of Darjeeling and the Kalimpong district hotels are full but in Dooars, most hotels are vacant. Only a few hotels have tourists owing to the elephant and car safari.”

The Dooars region, stretching from Sevoke to Alipurduar, boasts a variety of popular tourist spots. With over 5 lakh tourists visiting this region from across India, Dooars sees a large number of visitors between March and May

each year.