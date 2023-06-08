Heatwave: Tourists ditch Dooars

jalpaiguri: The ongoing heatwave has emerged as a concern for the tourism industry in Dooars. As temperatures continue to soar, tourists are opting for the Hills, skipping Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, popular as the Dooars.



Weather department records indicate that in previous years, despite the rising temperatures during April, May, and June, sudden afternoon storms (Nor’westers) would occur, causing a drop in temperature. However, this year, there has been no signs of rain or storms. Temperatures have remained consistently around 40 degrees Celsius. The intense heat is adversely affecting the tourism industry of this region.

The number of tourists visiting Jalpaiguri and Dooars has decreased considerably while there is a huge tourist rush to the Darjeeling Hills. This has emerged as a cause of concern for tour operators, hotel owners and resort owners in Jalpaiguri district.

Dibyendu Dev, secretary of the Lataguri Resort Owners Welfare Association, stated: “In Lataguri, Dhupjhora, Batabari, and Ramsai areas, we used to receive around two and a half lakh tourists annually. Around 50 per cent of hotel resorts are currently vacant.”

The organisation has 64 members, including hotels, resorts, and homestays. Jalpaiguri district’s tourism industry has developed around heritage sites, religious places, wildlife and nature. There are hotels, resorts and homestays in Lataguri, Ramsai, and Dhupjhora in Dooars.

Sabyasachi Roy, the general secretary of the Jalpaiguri Tour Operators Welfare Association said: “Tourists usually visit in large numbers during summer vacations and the Puja holidays. However, this year, the number of tourists is 20 to 25 per cent lower compared to the post-COVID period. Like every other year, forests will remain closed for three months starting from June 16. All these factors together have given rise to speculations that those involved in the tourism industry will face financial challenges this time.”

Arup Ganguly, the manager of a three-star hotel in Jalpaiguri town, stated, “Our hotel used to receive tourists from all over the country as well as from within the state during the summers. However, this year, due to excessive heat there are hardly any tourists.”