‘Heatwave to prevail in S Bengal dists in next 3 days’

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore alerted that heatwave and loo situation will prevail in various South Bengal districts in the next three days due to the impact of hot western air that is entering Bengal. Many of the South Bengal districts will witness the highest temperature at 40 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours.

There is no prediction of rainfall in South Bengal districts in the next 5 to 6 days. The city received its last rainfall on April 1. The MeT office has urged people not to step out in the sun between 11 am and 4 pm in all the western districts where the mercury has already touched 40 degree Celsius.

Mercury has already shot up to 38 to 39 degree Celsius in most of South Bengal. Weather experts have already pointed out that the average temperature may slightly go up in Bengal during the period April-May. Incidentally, February this year had registered the highest average temperature in more than 100 years.“Heat wave conditions will prevail over Gangetic Bengal from Wednesday. There will be a gradual rise in the temperature by 2 to 4 degrees in many parts of Bengal as well as in the country in the next 5 days. Coastal areas of Bengal will also see heat wave conditions in the next 48 hours,” MeT office said.

All the western districts will witness heat wave conditions in the next couple of days. City’s highest temperature may touch 40 degree Celsius in a few days with a rise in mercury by 2 to 4 degree Celsius.

The highest temperature has been hovering around 38-39 degrees in the past 24 hours. The MeT office has urged people to avoid prolonged heat exposure. People have also been advised to cover their heads with hats or umbrellas to avoid direct sunlight. The MeT office also urged the people to have sufficient drinking water even if not thirsty to avoid dehydration.