Heatwave to continue, light rainfall likely on Friday: MeT

kolkata: Heatwave conditions will continue to prevail in various South Bengal districts till Thursday while on Friday there is a possibility of isolated rainfall in some parts of both South and North Bengal.



Weather experts are of the opinion that Bengal may witness record-low rainfall in April. Unlike previous years, nor’wester activities are minimal in April this year which gives a signal that there may be less rainfall in April.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that mercury may hover around 42 degree Celsius in many of the South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours.

As the weather will be dry, it will give immense discomfort to the city dwellers. Heatwave alert has been issued for north Bengal districts like Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur. “North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar, may receive rainfall on Friday while some of the South Bengal districts will also witness isolated rainfall. There may be scattered rainfall in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura on Thursday and Friday,” MeT office said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that all educational institutions will remain closed from Monday till Saturday because of the prevailing severe heatwave conditions in the state.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities remained temporarily closed from Monday. The Chief Minister also requested the schools affiliated with the other central boards like CBSE and ICSE to declare holidays in the next six days as chances of children getting affected by heat stroke cannot be ruled out in the sweltering heat.

Mercury has already shot up to 40-41 degree Celsius in most of the South Bengal districts with heatwave conditions sweeping through several districts.

Many people, particularly in the western parts of the state, are preferring to stay indoors in the afternoon due to the loo situation.The MeT office already warned that the heatwave and loo situation will haunt people in various South Bengal districts in the next couple of days due to the impact of hot western air that is entering Bengal.

The weather office has also put some restrictions on the people amidst heat wave conditions. It has urged people not to step out in the sun between 11 am and 4 pm.