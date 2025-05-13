‘Heatwave to continue in about 6 South Bengal dists’

Kolkata: The heatwave situation will continue to prevail in six south Bengal districts, while several north Bengal districts are expected to receive thundershowers.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that low pressure is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal between May 16 and 22, and it may turn into a cyclone.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said the heatwave situation will continue to haunt the people in West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan. Malda in north Bengal will also witness a heatwave-like situation. Heat and humidity-related discomfort will also prevail in Kolkata and Howrah.

Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar in north Bengal, may receive heavy rainfall accompanied by a strong breeze of 40-60 kmph. An orange alert has also been issued for these districts.

Sources said, between the south-east Bay of Bengal and the South Andaman Sea, a low-pressure system may form, paving the way for the monsoon.

The southwest monsoon typically advances towards Kerala around June 1, progressing northwards in surges and covering the entire country by July 15. However, this year, the monsoon seems poised to arrive earlier than expected.

Weather conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon to advance into the South Andaman Sea, parts of the South Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands areas, a weather scientist said.

The people in South Bengal are not going to get any respite from the scorching summer heat this week.

The weather office in Alipore said that heat waves will prevail in various south Bengal districts in the next couple of days, and the mercury may go up by a few notches. The western districts may see temperatures around 42 degree Celsius.

The weather office said the heat wave situation in south Bengal may continue till May 11, after which there may be light rainfall in some parts. North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Nadia, East Midnapore, West Midnapore may receive light rainfall between May 11 and 13. Kolkata’s temperature may touch 40 degree Celsius. The western districts may see the temperature crossing 42 degree Celsius.

Sri Lanka has named the cyclone “Shakti”. The weather office has not, however, confirmed whether the low pressure will at all turn into a cyclone. Several reports were published saying that the cyclone “Shakti” could make landfall between 24-26 May, and may affect areas between India’s Odisha coast and Bangladesh’s Chittagong coast.