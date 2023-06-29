Heatwave: State prepares standard operating procedure

In a unique initiative, the state government has prepared a standard operating procedure (SoP) giving necessary directives on how to take preventive measures to check the loss of lives in the heat wave during summer.

Six separate government departments, various civic bodies and the district administrations will work in a coordinated manner to ensure all preventive measures to protect people. State government issued various advisories during the summer heat as a part of its awareness. Considering the necessity to find a permanent way out, the state government has prepared a SoP which will be followed by various departments, including the Panchayat department, the civic bodies and the district administrations.

The mercury has been on the rise across the country and people often die in heat stroke.

A meeting was recently held in Delhi on the issue where the state disaster management department also took part. It was learnt that a copy of SoP has been sent to the Centre. The recommendations which were made in the SoP include the proposal of setting up thatched roofs in different locations so that people working in the far-off villages can take some rest during the scorching summer heat. Sheds will be erected at bus stands in the districts and within the city as well. Measures will be taken to ensure an adequate supply of drinking water and there will be adequate arrangement of ORS as well in various points. First aid arrangements will be done in those areas which see huge footfall on a daily basis.

The Information and Cultural Affairs department will carry out an extensive campaign to make people aware as to how to take preventive measures during heat wave conditions.

The state Forest department will also have a crucial role to play as it will carry out a massive tree plantation drive. It will also try to increase the forest cover.

According to Nabanna sources, the SoP that has been prepared will soon be sent to all the districts. People of Bengal were witnessing sweltering heat along with heatwave conditions till a couple of weeks ago with mercury shooting over 40 degree Celsius.