Heatwave: State declares school holidays on June 13 & 14

Kolkata: In the backdrop of the heatwave situation prevailing in some districts across Bengal, the state government declared holidays for students on June 13 (Friday) and June 14 (Saturday) for all government-run and government-aided schools.

State Education minister Bratya Basu, through a post on his X handle, on Thursday, communicated the decision of learning activities remaining closed in schools under the state Primary Board,

Secondary Board and Higher Secondary Council and further directed the concerned boards and council to take suitable measures in this regard.

He, however, clarified that teaching staff will have to attend school for administrative work.

The minister has also appealed to schools affiliated with boards like ICSE and CBSE to take similar action.

The order, however, does not apply to hilly regions, where the weather conditions are not hostile.

Schools opened on June 2 after summer vacation, which began on April 30.