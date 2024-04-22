Heatwave: Several schools shift to online classes

Kolkata: Catering to the appeal of the state government that has preponed summer vacation in schools with effect from Monday due to the extreme heat conditions, most of the private schools in the city have decided to shift to online classes to spare students the scorching heat outside.



The state government had issued a notice a few days to prepone the summer break forward to April 22 from May 6.

St. James’ School and St. Augustine’s Day School, Shyamnagar will from Monday shift classes to online mode. Mahadevi Birla World Academy has declared holidays till Class II and the rest of the classes will have reduced timings with the school declaring closure at 11.30 in the morning.

Don Bosco, Park Circus has declared a week holiday with effect from Monday but will be assigning homework and assignments to its students to keep them engaged.

“From April 29 till May 10, we have planned online classes and if the weather conditions improve, we will be shifting to physical mode,” Bikash Mondal, Principal of Don Bosco said. DPS Ruby Park and Ruby Park Public School in Taratala have preponed their summer holidays with effect from Monday. The school will open earlier than scheduled in June to ensure that the students can catch up on missed learning opportunities.

South Point High School (SPHS) has decided to discontinue classroom teaching with effect from Tuesday and will shift to online teaching. The school has decided to continue in physical mode on Monday as classes X and XII are starting their new session from Monday.

“We will look forward to a quick return to physical school as soon as the weather conditions are conducive,” an administrative official of SPHS said.

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy will take a call on the issue on Monday.