Heatwave likely to prevail for next four days, says MeT

Kolkata: No respite from heat in South Bengal as the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore notifies that heatwave condition is likely to prevail for next four days. Although there will not be a large change in day temperature in the next 24 hours, there is going to be a degree or two fluctuation in the next four days.

The maximum temperature soared to 44 degree Celsius in various districts of South Bengal on Sunday, with Kolkata reaching around 40 degree Celsius. The adjacent areas of Salt Lake, Dum Dum and Barrackpore recorded 40.2, 42 and 43 degree Celsius respectively. While the red alert on heatwave remained over districts like West Medinipur, West Burdwan, Jhargram and Bankura on Sunday, for the subsequent days till April 23, orange and yellow warnings have been given for the districts. Considering the prevailing condition, the Health department has issued directives to all the hospitals to establish a Heatwave ward.

Hospitals are mandated to set up a ward with a minimum of two beds, equipped with air-conditioning units or high-speed fans. Additionally, the ward must be furnished with a portable ECG machine, medicines, thermometer and an ample supply of cold drinking water. Each health district has been instructed to maintain ambulances on standby for heat stroke patients, with basic medical infrastructure and air-conditioning facilities installed in the vehicles.

The Meteorological office also forecasts possible rainfall in several districts of South Bengal on Monday, potentially intensifying on Tuesday. This prediction brings significant relief to the people of South Bengal. Thunderstorms are anticipated on Tuesday in ten South Bengal districts, including North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura and Birbhum. Additionally, light rainfall may occur in five North Bengal districts within the next 24 hours.

A weather official remarked: “There is a chance of rain in the South Bengal districts, west of Kolkata, on April 23. This rain might marginally lower the temperature.”