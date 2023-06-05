Heatwave-like conditions to continue for about 5 days

Kolkata: Bengal will continue to witness severe heatwave-like conditions at least for the next 5 days, predicted Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The MeT office warned that as many as 11 districts in South Bengal, including Kolkata, will experience heat waves. Some of the North Bengal districts like Malda and South Dinajpur have also been experiencing heat wave situations while Darjeeling district will also continue to witness discomfort. Dry weather will prevail in several parts of Bengal where temperature can shoot up to as high as 42-43 degree Celsius. Extremely high temperatures have already become a major cause of discomfort for people living over West Burdwan, North and South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Maida, and North and South Dinajpur districts of West Bengal. High humidity and harsh weather will continue to be a



problem for people. Other than Bengal, heat waves will also affect people living in Bihar and Sikkim as well. “Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Jhargram will continue to experience extreme heat waves in the next couple of days while North 24-Oarganas, South 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Murshidabad and Nadia will also see a similar situation. Heat wave conditions may prevail in the two districts of North Bengal — Malda and South Dinajpur.