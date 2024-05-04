Heatwave hits paddy, jute & maize farming

BALURGHAT: A severe heatwave is sweeping the South Dinajpur district, with temperatures already surpassing 40 degree Celsius. The farming community, spread across the district’s eight blocks — Balurghat, Gangarampur, Tapan, Kushmandi, Hili, Kumarganj, Banshihari and Harirampur — is bearing the brunt of this heatwave. The prevalent crops in the fields include boro paddy, jute and maize, all of which have been severely affected by the prolonged absence of rain and the scorching heat.



Jute and paddy cultivation have suffered significant damage due to the month-long dry spell and intense heat. Corn farming is similarly impacted, with fields drying up due to water scarcity. Farmers across the district are expressing concerns about the potential loss of their crops if the rainfall deficit and drought persist.

Bablu Mahato, a farmer from Balurghat Block, lamented the situation stating that vast stretches of jute fields are withering away due to the lack of rain and drought-like conditions.

“Despite attempts to irrigate the fields using various methods, including marshal and shallow irrigation, the water level remains insufficient, leading to the yellowing of crops. Paddy fields have also been affected, with crops wilting due to water scarcity,” Mahato said and emphasised on the urgent need for government assistance to prevent a dire food shortage and potential farmer suicides.

Jute and rice cultivation has also suffered due to water scarcity, exacerbating food security concerns.

Prabita Mahato, another farmer from Balurghat Block, highlighted the onslaught of pests on jute plants due to the lack of rain, despite efforts to use insecticides.

“However, without adequate water, saving the crops remains futile, leading to significant losses,” she said.

“Despite the severity of the situation, assistance from the Agriculture department has yet to materialise,” alleged Nepal Tigya, also from Balurghat Block. Pranab Mukherjee, South Dinajpur District Agriculture Officer acknowledged the severity of the heatwave across North and South Bengal, including South Dinajpur district.

“The crops such as boro paddy, jute, chestnut and maize are currently at risk due to the lack of rainfall.

The Agriculture department is actively monitoring the situation and advising farmers on coping strategies,” Mukherjee noted.

Mukherjee also mentioned the introduction of an insurance system for jute cultivation from 2024, encouraging jute farmers to register for compensation in case of crop damage.

“Registration is ongoing until May 31, with 2500 farmers already applying for insurance coverage. This initiative aims to provide financial support to affected farmers in the event of crop loss,” he added.