Heatwave hits North Bengal districts

Alipurduar/Jalpaiguri: In North Bengal, the impact of climate change is evident with the region experiencing severe heatwaves, causing distress to the people.Over the past five days, the Alipurduar district has witnessed record temperatures, with a peak of 41 degrees Celsius recorded on Wednesday and 40 degrees Celsius at 2 pm on Friday. The heatwave has taken a toll on the local tea industry, leading to decreased production and a decline in demand.



Chinmay Dhar, Chairman of North Bengal for the Indian Tea Planters Association (ITPA), expressed deep concern about the situation, as extreme temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius adversely affect the trees’ normal functioning. The heat wave is expected to persist until June 6, followed by scattered rains, according to the Meteorological Department’s forecast.

With the rising temperatures, the incidence of heat-related illnesses is on the rise. The temperature in Jalpaiguri has consistently ranged between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius in recent days. To address this situation, the authorities have instructed the medicine and pediatric departments of the government hospitals to remain vigilant.

According to the authorities, the number of patients in the Out Patient Department (OPD) in the hospitals has increased. As a proactive measure, 25 fans have been installed in two hospitals, with plans for additional installations. The Mother and Child Hub are equipped with central air conditioning, and 24 new machines are being installed there to further augment the system.

Just two weeks ago, the medicine outdoor department of the hospital used to receive approximately 100 to 150 patients daily. However, the number has now surpassed the two hundred mark.

Kalyan Khan, MSVP of Jalpaiguri Medical College Hospital, stated: “Appropriate measures are being taken to address the needs of the patients. We are also ensuring the availability of purified drinking water and maintaining an ample stock of oral rehydration solution (ORS) and heat stroke medications. Although no heatstroke cases have been admitted to the hospital, the number of patients seeking treatment in the OPD has increased.”

Normal life has been thrown out of gear in many blocks of North Dinajpur district with the mercury crossing the 40 degree Celsius mark during day time for the last three days. Water level in different places has gone down with tube wells having become non-functional in many places of the district.

The Chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality Sandip Biswas said: “Water scarcity has been reported from some areas as the water table has gone down owing to the absence of rain. We are supplying water in these areas.”

Malda is facing a heatwave for the last couple of days to the acute displeasure of the residents. The highest temperature recorded on Friday was 40.5 degree C with a humidity of 37%. As per the forecasts of the meteorology department this situation is going to prevail for another 3 or 4 days but there is a chance of a low pressure area to be developed. The current weather conditions may aggravate the low pressure to bring some rains, stated Met officials. However there is a heat wave Amber warning for “one or two places” for the next two days in Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts.

The Darjeeling Hills are also witnessing sunny and warm days with the maximum temperature shooting up to 24 degree C on Friday and a minimum of 16 degree C.

Both are 4 degrees above normal. There is a yellow warning of rain and thunderstorm on 5 and 6 June. (additional inputs from Malda, Raiganj, Darjeeling )