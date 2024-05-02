Heatwave hits hard: West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand report highest-ever April temperatures

Kolkata/ Bhubaneswar: April 2024 has set a new precedent for heat in East and Northeast India, marking the highest recorded minimum and mean temperatures since 1901. Throughout April, Southern, Eastern, and Northeastern regions experienced significant heatwave conditions, while Northwestern India remained an anomaly, experiencing no heatwave days. Odisha documented 18 heatwave days, with West Bengal and Jharkhand following closely with 16 and 10 respectively during April.

Kalaikunda in West Bengal recorded the most notable deviation from normal temperatures, with the mercury soaring to 47.2 degrees Celsius, a striking 10.4 degrees above the average. Baripada and Balasore in Odisha also experienced scorching temperatures, reaching highs of 46.4 and 46.0 degrees Celsius respectively.

Interestingly, Northwestern India enjoyed a cooler spell due to the influence of five active western disturbances, resulting in a slower transition of weather and a cooler regional climate.

However, forecasts suggest that the heatwave will persist in Western and Southern regions, maintaining above-average temperatures into May.

Conversely, other parts of the country, including Northwestern India, are expected to experience temperatures below the norm.

May is anticipated to bring significant rainfall, potentially ranging from 91-109 per cent above average, offering some respite from the blistering heat.

Despite this, heatwave conditions are likely to endure, particularly in Western India, with projections of five to eight heatwave days. Northern states such as Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab may also see an additional two to four heatwave days.

This record-breaking heatwave presents challenges for residents, including water scarcity, heightened electricity consumption for cooling, and potential health risks.

Authorities are urging the public to stay hydrated and limit strenuous activities during peak heat periods.