Heatwave: EC recommends preventive measures for polls

Kolkata: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting that the country will be experiencing extreme temperatures and severe heatwave, particularly in April, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has recommended a slew of measures to combat the same since the Lok Sabha election is scheduled to continue for over 45 days.

Bengal will be having elections in seven phases from April 19 till June 1 and the poll panel aims to ensure maximum participation of electorates. The ECI has directed that there should be arrangements of adequate drinking water and glasses in the polling booths. A temporary shed in the voting premises should be put up so that voters in the queue are not inconvenienced in the extreme heat. District election officers were asked to set up polling booths on the ground floor so elderly voters do not have to climb stairs.

The Commission has made arrangements for voting of persons above 85 years from their homes, if they apply for such a facility. Polling stations should preferably be within a distance of 2 km from a permanent residence of a voter; the distance can be relaxed a little in case of hilly areas. Further, it was directed to ensure sufficient arrangements for tables, chairs and benches for the polling agents inside the booths as well as for the elderly, physically-challenged and pregnant women voters.

The poll panel has also advised keeping a volunteer at each polling station as mothers often carry their babies during voting. Tips were given for treatment of sunstroke victims which includes laying them in a cool place under a shade, besides using wet cloth for wiping faces and pouring room temperature water on the head to reduce body temperature. The victim must be given oral rehydration solutions. In case of emergency, the patient should be taken to the nearest health centre for which arrangements for transportation need to be made.