Heatwave conditions will prevail in several western districts: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Wednesday said that an orange alert for heatwave has been issued for the western districts like Purulia, West Burdwan, West Midnapore. All the South Bengal districts will continue to witness hot and humid conditions and there is no respite as of now.



The MeT office on the contrary has given an alert for heavy rainfall in North Bengal districts like Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar.

Almost all the North Bengal districts will receive rainfall in the next 48 hours.

The weather office has not however said when the rains will hit South Bengal. Temperature has already shot up to 44 degree Celsius in various districts in the western parts of the state. Kolkata registered its highest temperature at 37 degree Celsius on Wednesday while the lowest temperature stood at 29.7 degrees.

“Heatwave conditions will prevail in several western districts. It is not sure when the monsoon will hit South Bengal. People in South Bengal will have no respite from the heatwave-like situation at least in the next two days days while in North Bengal there is a prediction of heavy rainfall,” a weather official said

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Monday had issued an alert of heavy rainfall for North Bengal districts saying that the districts like Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kalimpong would receive rainfall.

It had forecast that the four districts in western parts of Bengal, including Bankura, West Burdwan, West Midnapore, may see a rise in the highest temperature up to 44 degree Celsius. Humidity related discomfort will continue to haunt the people in all the South Bengal districts.

According to the weather office prediction, the heatwave conditions are also likely in parts of Gangetic Bengal. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions were expected in isolated pockets till June 13-14 in

South Bengal.

Monsoon advanced into more parts of the North

Arabian Sea and Maharashtra on Monday.