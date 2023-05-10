Heatwave conditions to continue in S Bengal dists

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that heatwave conditions will continue in various South Bengal districts, including Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Hooghly, South 24-Parganas, West Midnapore in the next 24 hours. There is a possibility of thundershowers in the coastal districts next Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area that lay over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman intensified into the cyclonic ‘Mocha’ late on Wednesday.

The circulation will move towards the Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts. However, the weather system is unlikely to cause any significant impact in Kolkata or other parts of Bengal, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Some parts of the state, including Kolkata, are likely to get light rain on Saturday when the cyclonic system moves towards Bangladesh and Myanmar from the Bengal coast, the IMD stated. The weather office added that the city will continue to experience higher temperature levels till it gets the spell towards the end of this week.

As per the latest local forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, the city will experience “hot and discomfort weather” in the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to touch 38 degrees Celsius while the minimum may settle at 29 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

“It may intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of East Central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea on Wednesday night.

It is likely to move initially N-northwestwards till the morning of May 12. Thereafter, it might recurve gradually and move N-north eastwards towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts,” IMD statement maintained.