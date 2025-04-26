Heatwave conditions likely to prevail, says weatherman

Kolkata: Heatwave conditions will prevail in several South Bengal districts, including West Burdwan, Birbhum, Purulia and Bankura districts, on Saturday while thundershowers may occur in various parts between Sunday and Wednesday.

All the districts in South Bengal have been witnessing heatwave situations. As a low pressure was stretching north east Assam up to Odisha, the weather system will change from Sunday. Darjeeling and several other districts in North Bengal will also receive rainfall from Sunday. Temperature will again soar towards the end of next week.

The IMD alerted that there may be the possible impacts of the heatwave, warning that while the heat may be tolerable for the general population, it poses a moderate health risk to vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, individuals with chronic illnesses and those exposed to the sun for extended periods or engaged in strenuous outdoor activities. The IMD has, therefore, advised residents to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and limit outdoor activities between 11 am and 4 pm.

People are urged to wear lightweight, light-coloured and loose cotton clothing and to cover their heads using a cloth, hat or umbrella. The doctors have also recommended staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even in the absence of thirst. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on April 21 had warned that mercury would go up by 5-6 degrees in the south Bengal districts in the next few days.