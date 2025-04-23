‘Heatwave conditions likely in southern part of state’

Kolkata: Heatwave conditions are likely in parts of southern Bengal, with the mercury crossing the 40 degree Celsius mark, the IMD said on Tuesday.

The day temperature is likely to rise by three to five degrees during the next three days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The heatwave conditions are likely in Birbhum, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura and West Burdwan districts till April 26, it said.

In view of the searing summer heat, the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice has made wearing of black gown optional for lawyers.

In the case of Kolkata, the weather conditions will be hot and humid and the discomfort index will be high in the next few days. There is a forecast of rain in major districts of North Bengal in

the next few days. Doctors have suggested avoiding prolonged heat exposure and outside work during 11 am to 4 pm, wearing light coloured, loose, cotton clothes, covering of head with a cloth, hat or umbrella, drinking sufficient water — even if not thirsty to avoid dehydration and recognising the signs of heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures. It is advised to see a doctor immediately if one feels faint or ill.

High relative humidity during the day and night has led to discomfort for the denizens. The IMD said that maximum relative humidity over coastal districts is likely to be 80 to 90 per cent and in interior districts it is likely to be 70 to 80 per cent.