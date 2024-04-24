Heatwave causes dip in water level at Rabindra Sarobar Lake

Kolkata: Morning walkers and rowers observed a dip in the water level of Rabindra Sarobar Lake in South Kolkata’s Dhakuria due to the heatwave conditions prevailing across South Bengal.



A pile of slush became visible along the banks of the Sarobar. The depth of the water along the banks is usually around more than five feet but now it’s around three feet with some spots without water.

“We have raised the height of the drainage valves at one of the outlet points of Rabindra Sarobar so that it can hold additional water up to 3 feet. We are hoping for the rain to fill it up during a Norwester,” said an official of Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), the custodian of the lake.

A massive rain deficit coupled with the sultry summer heat contributed to the depleting water level at the 193 acres lake from March till August 2023. Situations improved from September.

“The water level has dipped. For the last few years rowers faced a challenge because of this depletion. We have already brought the matter before the notice of KMDA,” Chandan Row Chowdhury, honorary secretary of Calcutta Rowing Club said. The Sarobar happens to be the sole venue for rowing in Bengal. The fins (metallic structures fitted under the hull) of rowing boats got stuck in the slush when the oars drifted towards the bank. The oars too got stuck causing damage to the boats.

Subrata Midya, retired professor of Department of Atmospheric Science of Calcutta University said that lack of rain for a long period has contributed to the depletion. “The unregulated use of groundwater and extraction of water by using submersible pumps for high rise projects have resulted in groundwater depletion alarmingly. We need to be cautious otherwise we cannot avert a water crisis in future,” he added.

The Sarobar was once connected to the Adi Ganga (Tolly Nullah) by a pipeline that passed beneath the Tollygunge Railway Bridge. The link was snapped because of Metro Railway line construction. Since then, the water level in the Sarobar has been dependent on seasonal rain, said old-timers.