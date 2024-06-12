Heatwave: Advisory on shifting of school timings

Kolkata: Hot and uncomfortable weather continues to prevail across districts in South Bengal. Considering this, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) have left it up to the schools to shift school timings considering the comfort of students, if required.

While some schools are considering the proposal, others with the primary section running during morning shift are finding it difficult to change timings. They are ensuring that ORS is stocked and students are repeatedly reminded to keep themselves hydrated. Practical classes for physical education have been temporarily stopped at many schools. Due to strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, heatwave as well as hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail over South Bengal, the regional meteorological office in Alipore informed on Wednesday. The maximum relative humidity recorded in the citywas 85 per cent and minimum was 63 per cent.

Considering the weather, the Board was directed to issue advisory to the government, government-aided and government-sponsored upper primary, secondary and higher secondary school authorities under WBBSE.

The summer vacation was extended by the WBBSE from June 3 to June 10 except for those schools located in the hill areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. The head of the institutions were also reminded of the notification issued by the School Education department that subsequent to re-opening of schools, the teaching and non-teaching staff of schools need to make suitable arrangements in the interest of the students for conducting extra classes to offset the losses.