Heat: 2-hr rotational duty implemented for traffic police in Jalpaiguri

With the scorching heat, the district police have implemented a 2 hour rotational duty system for traffic police personnel in Jalpaiguri city to provide relief to those on duty at the traffic posts. Jalpaiguri District Superintendent of Police, Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, issued this directive on Wednesday. On the same day, he also distributed sunglasses, umbrellas, and cold water bottles to the traffic police workers.

With temperatures ranging between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius, the sweltering heat has left people in a state of discomfort. Citizens are avoiding unnecessary outings, but despite the challenging circumstances, the Jalpaiguri Sadar Traffic Police continue their duty of controlling traffic.

Jalpaiguri city has a total of 23 traffic posts where approximately 70 to 80 individuals, including traffic police constables, home guards, and civic volunteers, work tirelessly for 6 to 7 hours. They follow a two-shift duty schedule, starting from 8 am until 2 pm and then from 2 pm until 8 pm. However, the condition of the traffic workers in this heat wave remains challenging.

Police Superintendent Khandbahale Umesh Ganapath personally visited various traffic points in Jalpaiguri city and provided umbrellas, sunglasses, and water to the civic and traffic police personnel on duty.

“Our staff have been on duty for 6-8 hours on the road this summer. They have now been instructed to follow a rotational duty system of 2 hours. This means that the traffic workers will take turns spending two hours at a booth and then on the road.”