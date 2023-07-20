‘Heartbroken, outraged’: Mamata on Manipur viral video

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Thursday ripped into the ruling dispensation both at the Centre as well as in Manipur over a viral video from the state showing two women being paraded naked by armed miscreants with its supremo Mamata Banerjee issuing condemnation.



“Heartbroken and outraged to witness the horrific video from Manipur showing the brutal treatment of two women by a frenzied mob. No words can express the pain and anguish of witnessing the violence inflicted on marginalized women. This act of barbarism is beyond comprehension and humanity. We must stand united in condemning such inhumane actions by the miscreants & bring justice to the victims,” Banerjee tweeted.

Trinamool Congress questioned the government response regarding this particular incident and the overall situation in the state, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence, over the distressing events.

Senior TMC leader and state minister Shashi Panja hit out at the Women and Child Development minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on the issue. “Disheartening to witness Smt. @smritiirani break her _maun vrat_ only when it’s convenient for her. Where was the @BJP4India Govt when Manipur was burning for the last 75 days? Had PM @narendramodi made timely interventions, the situation wouldn’t have been this horrific!” Panja said on her Twitter handle.

Trinamool Congress tweeted saying: “@BJP4India’s INACTION has COST LIVES! They played the role of MUTE SPECTATORS while several people lost their lives. PM @narendramodi, their blood is on your hands. A five-member delegation of MPs visited Manipur to reach out to the people and stand beside them in such trying times.”

Trinamool tweeted: “Blood-curdling visuals have emerged from Manipur where two women, reportedly from Kuki-Zo community, were paraded naked & sexually assaulted by a large group of men. What is stopping the Centre from dispatching fact-finding teams & commissions to Manipur?”

The party further said: “Why is the WCD Minister still silent on the matter? All claims of Nari Shakti by the BJP ring hollow if we cannot ensure justice for the women of Manipur. Once again, we implore PM Narendra Modi to break his 78-day silence & stand by the people of Manipur.”