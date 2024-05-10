‘Heard about Godhra, now we see Sandeshkhali’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and party’s candidate from Diamond Harbour seat, Abhishek Banerjee on Friday filed his nomination for Lok Sabha elections at the district collector’s office in Alipore. Banerjee is contesting for a third consecutive term from the Diamond Harbour seat.



Speaking to the media after filing nomination, Banerjee hit out at the BJP in reference to the Sandeshkhali sting video incident and said: “Since the country’s Independence, it has been the most shameful incident where a political party has stooped such low and hatched a conspiracy only to win elections. We had heard that the BJP for its own profit had executed the Pulwama terror attack incident where 40 jawans laid down their lives. The Centre had intelligence reports as claimed by the then Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. We had heard about the Godhra incident too. But now we have witnessed the Sandeshkhali incident. I have never seen such a shameless party that had insulted more than 10 crore people of Bengal only for votes.”

“BJP’s mandal president has admitted that the conspiracy of rape was hatched in Sandeshkhali. Women one after another came out and said that they were brainwashed and forced to sign on white papers. Has BJP taken any step against its mandal president yet. We had earlier said that Sandeshkhali was a preplanned conspiracy. Rekha Patra’s (BJP’s candidate for Basirhat) video went viral where she claimed that fake complainants were taken to the President of India. BJP’s mandal president Sandeshkhali II claimed that Patra received Rs 2,000 for registering false complaints,” Banerjee further stated.

He said that he has urged his party supremo Mamata Banerjee to file a case in the Supreme Court furnishing the details of the sting video. BJP’s Sandeshkhali balloon has burst, Banerjee added.

Banerjee expressed confidence in his victory and said, “I am contesting an election. I am not an astrologer. I can’t predict the future but I have left no stone unturned in serving the people....I am hopeful that the margin will increase this time and people’s love and blessings will continue to be showered upon us as we have worked in the last ten years.”

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “Our Nat’l GS and MP candidate from Diamond Harbour, Shri Abhishek Banerjee was joined by an enormous crowd on his way to filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha election. Chants of “Abhishek Banerjee zindabad” echoed through the air as he waded through the throng of people who had gathered to shower their blessings.” Later in the day Banerjee took part in a roadshow in Asansol in support of his party candidate Shatrughan Sinha. He told a huge gathering in Asansol that BJP is using Asansol as a dumping ground. SS Ahluwalia was given a ticket for Asansol for dumping him. He was MP from Darjeeling and then he was shunted to Burdwan-Durgapur where he won by 2,500 votes. Now he will be thrown out through the border town of Asansol. He also assured the people that he would ensure that Asansol sees the same development that his own constituency Diamond Harbour has seen. He also attacked Prime Minister Narnedra Modi saying: “In 2014, Modi ji during his election rally in Asansol said “Mujhe Babul Chahiye” (I want Babul). Babul quit Modi’s hands and joined Trinamool Congress believing in Didi’s (Mamata Banerjee) guarantee.”