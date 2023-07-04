Healthcare: State takes digital route to ensure glitchless service

Kolkata: State Health department has developed an online cloud-based portal in order to ensure smooth operation and service delivery of fair-price diagnostic centres and dialysis centres which are being run under the Private Public Partnership (PPP) model in government hospitals.



One of the main objectives behind the introduction of the portal is to monitor the performance of the fare price diagnostic centres (FPDC) and the dialysis centres as well. The portal is now being run on a trial basis.

According to a recent order issued by the health department, all FPDCs have to register the patient’s name and the tests done on them. All patients attending FPDCs and dialysis units should be registered in the portal in real-time.

All related prescriptions/requisitions should be uploaded in the portal after properly being signed by the prescribing doctors and preferably with rubber stamps. Doctors’ names must be written in capital letters with registration numbers. Name of referral doctors should be entered while registering a patient. FPDCs will also have to upload in the portal the patients’ ID proof. In case of emergency patients, the FPDCs have to ensure that the patients get the service fast but the patient related documents have to be uploaded in the portal at the earliest.

In a recent order the health department has urged the hospital authorities to monitor the patient registration status regularly in the online system using their separate log-in credentials and should validate all the bills submitted by the private partners for payment purposes with the data entered in the portal. Hospital authorities have been asked to sensitize all the doctors to enter their proper signature in all the prescriptions along with name in capital letter, registration and official stamp.

“This should be ensured that no patient should be harassed due to the absence of these essential particulars, as it is the responsibility of the prescribing doctor,” reads the order. The health department has already sent a guideline to the hospitals as to how to handle the portal.

The Bengal government has emphasised on ‘e-prescription’ in emergency wards of all government hospitals which will be under direct monitoring of the Health department. One of the main purposes of the move is to ensure no single case of patient referral is carried out unnecessarily.