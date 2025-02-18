Healthcare powerhouse: Mamata to open 1,100-bed super specialty hosp

Kolkata: In an unprecedented boom in the healthcare sector, Bengal is set to receive massive investments to the tune of Rs 9,698 crore in infrastructure with various private hospital groups proposing strategic expansion, setting up of new hospitals and innovations of cutting-edge medical technology.

The city is poised to transform into a healthcare powerhouse with a series of huge-scale investments in which the major private players are adding to their existing infrastructure. There will be expansions in the existing infrastructure of various private hospitals while many new installations are also coming up which includes a state-of-the-art cancer centre. The submitted proposals have come from the likes of Charnock, Bhagirathi Neotia, Manipal Groups, Belle Vue, Narayana, Peerless, CMRI, Apollo and Woodlands.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lay the foundation stone of a 1,100-bed state-of-the-art super specialty hospital by the Narayana Health in New Town on February 20 in the presence of Devi Shetty, Founder & Chairman of Narayana Health who had recently visited the Bengal Global Business Summit and said the first phase of an 1100-bed new hospital in New Town that would come up at Rs 1,000 crore would start this month. “We will start the construction work this month. It will be in two phases. In the first phase, there would be 500 beds and we plan to commission it in 30 months,” Shetty had said.

Narayana Healthcare plans another 150-bed hospital in Mukundapur as well as a 1001-bed hospital and research institute in New Town. They have a plan to invest Rs 1,000 crore for these two projects which will create employment for 3,200 people. Ambuja Neotia Healthcare is setting up two multispeciality hospitals in Calcutta that would have 1,000 beds. There would also be two mother and child care units in Kolkata and Durgapur, each with 100 beds.

The JIS Group will set up a medical college in Hooghly for Rs 750 crore. Belle Vue has plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore for a 200 to 400-bed hospital in Rajarhat New Town that would employ 4,800 people while Peerless group plans a cancer hospital in North 24-Parganas’ Barasat investing Rs 400 crore and create employment of 1,280.CMRI has proposed a new 200-bed cancer hospital with an investment of Rs 400 crore in Siliguri with state-of-the-art OT, dialysis and bone bank facilities. It also plans an extensive critical care facility and a nursing college which will employ 1,280 people. Woodlands Hospital has a plan to invest Rs 530 crore in a new 10-floor hospital building. This 150-370-bed new hospital will have a state-of-the-art cancer centre along with facilities for lung implants involving an additional workforce of 1,700. Larsen & Toubro – Commissioned to construct a 605-bed hospital and medical college in Rajarhat.

Apollo Hospitals are expanding with a new Kolkata facility while BP Poddar Hospital is expanding with a radiation unit and 200 additional beds. Ruby General Hospital is set to expand capacity by 180 beds whereas Desun Hospitals are planning to add 200 beds to its existing infrastructure.

Tata Cancer Hub at SSKM Hospital, a public-private partnership between the Bengal government and Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, will establish a state-of-the-art cancer care hub. The New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has received approval from the state Health department to set up a 30-bed government healthcare facility in New Town.