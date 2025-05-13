Healthcare: Itahar MLA launches AC ambulance service

Raiganj: In a significant development for healthcare in Itahar, North Dinajpur, MLA Musaraf Hossain has inaugurated the constituency’s first air-conditioned ambulance service on Monday. The vehicle, procured at a cost of Rs 20 lakh under the Bidhayak Elaka Unnayan Prakalpa (BEUP) scheme, aims to provide affordable emergency transportation for residents.

Managed by the Itahar Panchayat Samity, the ambulance service addresses the long-standing demand of locals for better medical transport facilities, especially given the area’s proximity to National Highway 34, where road accidents are common. According to the residents of Itahar, patients requiring advanced care in cities like Siliguri and Malda, or even in other states, can now avail themselves of this service at a minimal cost.

This initiative is expected to significantly improve emergency medical response and patient

care in the region. It will enhance emergency medical response in the region, providing critical support to patients during transit and potentially saving lives by

ensuring timely access to advanced medical care.

Musaraf Hossain during the inaugural ceremony said: “Considering the necessity of the locals, we inaugurated the service of an air-conditioned ambulance, which was bought spending Rs 20 lakh. The vehicle will be monitored by the authorities of Itahar Panchayat Samity. The service of this ambulance will be provided to carry patients to other states too. The patients will have to pay a minimum price against this service.”