Health sector boost: Cabinet clears 632 new posts

Kolkata: The Cabinet has approved recruitment in 632 posts with majority in the state Health department. 210 mobile medical units will come up in the state with attendants in each of these units.

In a major infrastructure boost, it has been decided that 213 new beds will be added to Sambhunath Pandit Hospital with another additional 44 critical care beds. Three new operation centres will be set up in the hospital with the Cabinet approving 122 new posts there in the form of doctor, nurses and other staff.