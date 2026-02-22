Health Secretary reviews services at Gangarampur hospital

Balurghat: Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of West Bengal, Narayan Swaroop Nigam, visited the Gangarampur Super Speciality Hospital on Saturday afternoon to review its overall functioning and infrastructure.



During his visit, the Principal Secretary toured various wards of the hospital and later held a meeting with the hospital superintendent and district health officials. Following the meeting, Nigam said the purpose of his visit was to further improve healthcare services.

“This inspection is aimed at strengthening the services of the hospital. We are assessing how ongoing good work can be further enhanced and what suggestions can be implemented for better outcomes,” he stated. When asked about the absence of a morgue at the hospital, he termed it a local issue and said that the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of the district would look into the matter.

Commenting on the overall functioning of the hospital, he said that a true assessment could only be made by speaking to the general public. He praised the hospital superintendent, the district health authorities, and the doctors, saying: “The doctors are quite enthusiastic. A lot of good work is being done here.”