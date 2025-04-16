Health Regulatory body to hold meet with medical insurance companies

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) will hold a meeting with various medical insurance companies at Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium on April 21. About 11 insurance companies have been asked to take part in the meeting.

The WBCERC has decided to hold the meeting after several complaints related to mediclaims have surfaced. Sometimes it was alleged that the patients were denied cashless facilities. There were complaints relating to hospital bills. In many cases the patients and their families alleged that they had to pay cash despite having medical insurance only to save the lives of their patients. Complaints have been lodged against several insurance companies. It was learnt that the WBCERC will carry out a detailed discussion on these issues. The WBCERC, the sole body monitoring treatment infrastructure in private hospitals and nursing homes across the state may also listen to the insurance companies if they have any pertaining issues which may have been causing any technical glitches.

Few months ago, some insurance companies sought the help of the WBCERC saying that some private hospitals withdrew the amount by submitting fake bills. Meanwhile, the WBCERC has already warned the private healthcare facilities not to withhold the release of a body due to non-payment of dues. The body should be handed over to the deceased’s relatives within a stipulated time period after his or her death at the private hospital or nursing home, the WBCERC had observed.

While addressing in the eighth state conference of the Progressive Nursing Home Association recently, Justice (retired) Asim Banerjee, WBCERC chairperson had said: “We are planning to frame rules on how outstanding hospital bills are paid by relatives of patients after deaths of the latter at private hospitals and nursing homes during treatments. We will also take clearance from the state government before formation of the rules. But release of a body should not be withheld by private healthcare establishments by any means, not even showing reasons for non-payment of bills.”