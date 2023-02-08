Health Regulatory body stresses on speedy redressal of plaints in Malda

The four-member delegation of West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) headed by Justice Ashim Kumar Banerjee (Retd) on a visit to Malda has laid stress on the speedy redressal of complaints.

The commission members conducted a hearing of grievances and slapped a fine on a private health service provider.

Justice Banerjee said that they would take prompt action if they receive any grievances, the issues could be anything from dishonouring Swasthya Sathi cards or against any private nursing home. On Tuesday morning the four-member delegation led by Justice Banerjee met health officials of the three districts in presence of DM Malda Nitin Singhania, ADM Vaibhav Chowdhury, CMOH Dr Papri Nayek and others. The members wanted to put more stress on creating awareness among people so that more grievances are put forward to the Commission.

They want the signboard of WBCERC to be hung up at the premises of all private health service providers. They asked the district administration to slap fines on nursing homes if they were found to have violated norms for the lack of infrastructure.

“We are visiting districts to hold such meetings for the speedy redressal of grievances,” stated Justice Banerjee addressing media persons. On Wednesday the delegation met representatives of private nursing homes. “We met representatives of nursing homes of three districts having more than 10 beds. We have reiterated that there should be no refusal to Swasthya Sathi. Treatment shouldn’t be unnecessarily expensive and all complaints will be addressed,” stated Justice Banerjee.