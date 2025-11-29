Health Plus brings hospital-level expertise to comfort of home

Kolkata: Looking for effective post-hospital recovery? Or looking to set a critical care unit at home? Health Plus is emerging as one of Kolkata’s most trusted and professionally managed home healthcare providers, built on a simple belief: healing is most effective where the heart feels at peace.

Founded in 2019 by Debashis Roy, a healthcare leader with over two decades of experience across India and Southeast Asia, the brand was created to bridge the indispensable gap between hospital discharge and home-based recovery.

After serving in leadership positions at renowned hospitals, he witnessed firsthand how families struggle once a patient leaves the hospital from the lack of continuity in medical support to the emotional stress of managing complex care at home. Health Plus was built to address this need with professionalism, compassion and clinical discipline.

The organisation is supported by a team of more than 50 trained professionals and guided by an advisory board made up of some of the most respected names from Kolkata’s healthcare community. Health Plus provides a wide range of services from post-hospital recovery to critical care setups at home. Families can access doctor home visits, tele-consultations, physiotherapy, rehabilitation support and diagnostic services.

The organization also offers medical equipment, ICU-level arrangements and trained caregivers to assist with daily needs.

“Success is not measured in numbers but in smiles restored and families relieved,” he said.

Chairperson, Dr Rupali Basu, echoed similar thoughts. “Quality care is not about only technological. It’s about trust, compassion, commitment to bring clinical excellence into everyday homes,” she said.

With growing demand for dependable home healthcare, the brand now plans to expand into tier-2 cities, ensuring more families across India can access professional care when they need it most.