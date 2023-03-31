Health panel fines Howrah nursing home Rs 10 lakh

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Sunflower Nursing Home in Howrah after it found some negligence that might have led to the death of a woman.

The WBCERC pronounced its judgment and asked the nursing home authorities to pay the compensation to the family members of the victim. The WBCERC heard the case on February 27. The victim woman was admitted to the nursing home and on April 8, 2019, she delivered twin babies. The patient’s health condition turned critical. She complained of respiratory distress and later suffered a cardiac arrest. She died late at night on April 9. The WBCERC, during the probe, came to know that after the delivery she bled profusely and the nursing home authorities did not record patient related information for a long time.

“Expert doctors on the panel — Dr Sukumar Mukherjee and Dr Makhanlal Saha went through the documents and found that there was negligence on the part of the nursing home. We have asked the nursing home authorities to pay compensation to the family members of the victim,” said WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee.