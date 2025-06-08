Health officials on alert as dengue cases emerge in Siliguri and adjoining areas

Siliguri: Dengue has once again started to show signs of resurgence in Siliguri city and its adjoining areas. While the situation remains under control for now, authorities have begun taking proactive steps to contain the spread as the monsoon season approaches. According to official figures, 13 people in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) area and 8 in the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) are currently undergoing treatment for dengue. In response, an emergency meeting was held earlier this week with health officials, after which the number of dengue tests was increased. Since Monday, ASHA workers have been deployed across neighbourhoods to conduct door-to-door visits, checking for fever symptoms and inspecting for stagnant water — common breeding grounds for the dengue-causing Aedes mosquitoes. “Dengue has been under control since last year. Although cases have started to appear again this year, the infection rate is still much lower than in previous years. We are not taking any chances — our sanitation teams are working in full force,” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri.

The civic body has intensified cleaning operations in high-risk zones and has brought in additional workers from the Siliguri Urban Development Authority (SUDA). Special attention is being given to the reopening of schools and colleges following a month-long summer break. Measures are being taken to ensure that school premises are free from garbage and waterlogging. Railway-owned vacant lands are also being cleared. “We are especially monitoring those areas that recorded higher dengue cases in previous years. Our vector control team has begun operations,” Deb added. In the SMP area, the 8 dengue patients are primarily from Matigara, Naxalbari and Phansidewa blocks. However, the Mahakuma Parishad has already initiated preventive steps. Survey teams have been deployed and public awareness campaigns are in full swing. “Matigara, Bagdogra and Gosaipur are densely populated and face frequent waterlogging issues. We are focusing our efforts in those areas. Fortunately, the number of dengue cases has seen a significant decline since last year,” said Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati. In 2022, around 3,000 cases of dengue were reported in the SMC area but the number reduced to 176 in 2024 because of the preventive measures. In 2023, a total of 342 dengue cases were reported in the Subdistrict Council area, which fell to 158 in 2024 — a positive trend that health officials hope will continue.