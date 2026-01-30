Health of 2 nurses infected with Nipah improve

Kolkata: The health condition of the two nurses infected with the Nipah virus in Bengal has improved, and both have tested negative for the contagion, a senior official of the state health department said on Friday.

The male nurse has been discharged from the hospital in Barasat, where he, along with his female colleague, had been undergoing treatment since earlier this month, the official reportedly stated.

“The female nurse has also tested negative, but she is still under treatment at the hospital. She has been taken off ventilator support and is being kept under observation.

Her condition has improved significantly, but she is still not out of danger,” the official reportedly said..

The male nurse has returned home and is in isolation, the official said.

“He has been advised to remain in isolation until the next test to evaluate his health condition,” the official stated.

“As of Friday, there was no Nipah case in Bengal.

Those who came in contact with these two nurses are also fine. However, we are alert and keeping a close watch on the situation,” the official said.