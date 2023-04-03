Health infra boost: Islampur Hospital gets 24-bedded Hybrid Critical Care Unit

raiganj: A new Hybrid Critical Care Unit (CCU) has become operational in Islampur Sub divisional Hospital from Monday.



Though the ward has been structured for a twenty-four bedded Hybrid Critical Care Unit, it has started with six beds as of now. Hospital authorities claim that it will be extended to twelve beds as soon as additional staff is posted by the health department.

Kanhaialal Agarwal, Chairman of Islampur sub divisional hospital Rogi Kalyan Samity, inaugurated the new facility on Monday.

“This facility will help in emergency treatment,” stated the Chairman.

Earlier, a temporary hybrid CCU was functional on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in the Islampur Sub Divisional Hospital.

However, keeping in mind the flow of emergency patients, the health department decided to commission a permanent CCU in Islampur.

Shubhankar Das, a local resident said: “Patients are referred to North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri from Islampur. We hope that the figures will come down following the commissioning of this CCU.”

Dr. Suraj Sinha, Superintendent of Islampur Sub divisional Hospital stated: “As a permanent critical care unit is available now with state of the art equipment it can be said that the number of referrals will come down.”