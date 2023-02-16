Health infra boost: Balurghat Hospital to get MRI facility soon

balurghat: With an aim to provide better health service facilities to the people of South Dinajpur, the concerned authority of Balurghat district hospital is going to introduce Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).



Superintendent of Balurghat district hospital Krishnendu Bikas Bag said: “We are going to introduce the new facility for the common people of South Dinajpur from March. Public Private Partnership (PPP) model is followed for the MRI facility. Now the process of installing the MRI tools is going on. We hope to start the MRI service in March, next month.”

According to him, initially it was decided that the necessary instruments for installing the MRI machine will come in January but due to some compulsions and formalities, the process has been a little late.

“Now it has been fixed that the MRI machine will come by the end of February. After its installation, we will be able to provide the service to the patients. It was a longstanding demand of the people to introduce the MRI facility at our district hospital. The common people will surely be benefitted once the new service starts functioning,” he said.

Bag said the MRI machine will be installed at the ground-floor of the hospital’s superspecialty building.

“Now the patients are being forced to get the service from outside. Primarily we thought of introducing the MRI facility here. Consequently we sent a proposal to the higher authority for approval. We are happy that our prayer was granted,” he said. Welcoming the decision of installing MRI service at Balurghat district hospital, a local Jishnu Neogi said: “The patients will no longer be forced to go outside for it.”